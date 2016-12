Portrait of overall exposure to psychosocial work constraints among paramedics in Quebec

Portrait of overall exposure to psychosocial work constraints among paramedics in Quebec

Professional development from a constructivist or socio-constructivist perspective: a conceptual understanding with implications for practice

Professional development from a constructivist or socio-constructivist perspective: a conceptual understanding with implications for practice

The professional identity of managers of health care organizations : dirty work that requires managerial courage ?

The professional identity of managers of health care organizations : dirty work that requires managerial courage ?

Building a sustainable MSD prevention plan: strategic and educational dimensions of an ergonomics intervention

Building a sustainable MSD prevention plan: strategic and educational dimensions of an ergonomics intervention

Mathieu Raybois

Une interrogation sur le rôle de la relation de soin dans les problèmes de santé au travail

Is the health of the care givers affected by relationships? A questioning about the role of relationship c oncerning health issues at work