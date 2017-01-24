Souffrance au travail et enjeux de santé : le rôle charnière de l’inflammation et du stress oxydant

1La production des connaissances sur la santé au travail est fortement structurée par les enjeux médicolégaux de reconnaissance des pathologies professionnelles. Les exigences en matière d’imputabilité incitent à privilégier les relations simples entre facteurs et effets et à faire de l’épidémiologie l’arbitre quasi exclusif en cas de contentieux. Dans ce cadre, la complexité des relations entre les différents éléments de contexte et l’histoire personnelle des victimes demeure ignorée et incomprise. Pourtant, les connaissances biologiques évoluent très rapidement et sont susceptibles de donner une meilleure compréhension de la genèse des pathologies et en particulier des interactions entre les différentes nuisances et contraintes du travail. Ces avancées permettent aussi de mieux comprendre les liens entre la souffrance psychique et les atteintes somatiques. Et pourtant, elles sont très peu relayées dans le milieu des professionnels de la santé au travail. L’objectif est donc ici d’attirer l’attention sur un certain nombre de connaissances considérées comme établies dans d’autres champs de la recherche sur la santé. Dans ce but, nous partirons du cas d’une patiente que nous avons reçue pour avis spécialisé, dans une consultation hospitalière de pathologie professionnelle. Ce cas met en scène, d’une façon particulièrement accentuée, des phénomènes que nous rencontrons dans une part majeure de nos consultations.

2Cette patiente que nous nommerons Madame B. a 51 ans. Elle est mariée et mère de deux enfants, âgés de 25 et 27 ans, encore partiellement à charge. Elle n’évoque pas de difficultés sur le versant familial. Elle se dit, au contraire, soutenue par ses proches. Elle ne signale pas d’antécédents médicaux notables : ni problèmes ostéoarticulaires, ni anxiété particulière avant le début de ses difficultés professionnelles, huit ans plus tôt.

3Elle est entrée sur le marché du travail, à 19 ans, armée de son baccalauréat option secrétariat. À 22 ans, elle a été recrutée au sein de l’établissement bancaire dans lequel elle a fait sa carrière professionnelle. Pendant les 21 ans qui suivent, elle occupe sans problème différentes fonctions dont celle de guichetière. Elle est bien notée par son encadrement.

4Les difficultés vont commencer au moment où les guichets sont supprimés et remplacés par les appareils automatiques. Des postes d’accueil sont alors mis en place à l’entrée des agences. À cette époque, elle a sollicité sa mutation à un poste d’assistante mais son directeur a refusé : il tient à ce qu’elle prenne le poste d’accueil. L’enjeu est important : l’agence est une des premières à expérimenter ce nouveau système et le directeur souhaite vivement que cette expérience pilote soit une réussite.

5Elle est sensible au fait de se voir confier une telle responsabilité, elle s’engage vaillamment dans ce qui lui apparaît comme une mission importante pour l’agence. Elle est cependant rapidement confrontée à une série de difficultés.

6Elle décrit tout d’abord un poste dont l’aménagement dimensionnel laisse sérieusement à désirer. Le contact avec le client a lieu à travers un comptoir élevé derrière lequel l’employée est assise sur un siège haut, du type siège de bar. Cette banque d’accueil comporte des tiroirs qui font face aux jambes de l’employée ; l’imprimante est proche du niveau du sol. L’accès à ces différents éléments impose d’importantes contraintes gestuelles, en particulier au niveau du rachis. Dans la mesure où les sièges sont dotés de roulettes autobloquantes, avancer ou reculer pour accéder aux divers éléments de rangement impose une gymnastique très particulière : les pieds ne touchant pas le sol, l’appui des coudes sur la banque permet de soulager le siège du poids du corps et de le déplacer par petites secousses, vers l’avant ou vers l’arrière.

7Pendant toute la première année, le poste d’accueil est exposé aux courants d’air liés à l’ouverture automatique des portes chaque fois que quelqu’un passe sur le trottoir. Le premier hiver, les employées de l’accueil auraient travaillé dans le froid.

8Cependant, même si ces anomalies sont les plus évidentes, le poste expose à d’autres contraintes. Au poste de guichetier, elle manipulait des fonds ; elle se trouvait donc dans un local fermé par une cloison et une porte. Dans le nouveau poste, les employées sont beaucoup plus exposées au contact avec les clients. Elles travaillent au centre d’un espace ouvert. Certains clients ne se contentent pas de se pencher pour consulter l’ordinateur, mais contournent la banque et viennent au côté de l’employée ; il arrive même qu’ils prétendent l’aider, par exemple, à chercher dans le fichier des carnets de chèques. Les employées ont du mal à défendre leur espace de travail, elles se sentent cernées, envahies. La demande de cloisonnement, qu’elles justifient par la nécessité de maintenir la confidentialité des données, est rejetée par la direction.

9Elle évoque aussi un changement dans l’attitude des clients. Lorsqu’elle était au guichet, elle avait une fonction précise liée à la manipulation des fonds et elle était respectée. Elle pouvait même, le cas échéant et avec l’accord du responsable, faire quelques avances de dépannage à des clients en difficulté. Au poste d’accueil, cette possibilité n’existe plus. Mais surtout, c’est l’ensemble de la fonction qui est transformée. À la différence du guichet, le poste d’accueil n’est pas là pour assurer telle ou telle opération ; comme le dit la direction, il est la vitrine de la banque. Or, c’est cette vitrine qui reçoit frontalement le mécontentement des clients.

10Les gens qui arrivent en colère, parce qu’ils n’ont pas reçu de carnet de chèques, parce que la banque leur fait des difficultés à l’occasion d’un découvert, ou pour toute autre raison, manifestent leur exaspération à l’accueil. Madame B. évoque des agressions fréquentes - de l’ordre d’une fois par semaine. Il lui arrive d’être personnellement et très grossièrement insultée. La plupart du temps, elle affronte ces situations seule : la direction et les conseillers travaillent à l’étage. À la suite de contacts particulièrement pénibles, ce sont ses collègues proches qui l’entourent et la soutiennent.

11Pendant toute cette période, elle s’efforce de faire face. Son directeur est content d’elle.

12Sa santé a néanmoins commencé à se dégrader. Elle souffre de douleurs lombaires qu’elle attribue à la gymnastique qu’impose le poste. Elle évoque une grande fatigue. Son sommeil est très perturbé.

13Elle est depuis deux ans à l’accueil lorsque se produit un épisode particulièrement violent. Cette fois, la directrice - nouvelle - est intervenue pour cadrer la situation et a emmené le client mécontent dans son bureau. Mais, lorsqu’il en sort et repasse devant l’accueil, il interpelle Madame B. : « Si je vous rencontre dans la rue … », et il se passe l’index sur le cou, dans un geste qui évoque l’égorgement.

14Peu après, elle consulte son médecin traitant pour une angine. Celui-ci constate un état de santé dégradé et découvre une tension artérielle très élevée. Après interrogatoire, il diagnostique un épuisement professionnel. Il insiste pour qu’elle arrête de travailler et met en place un traitement antihypertenseur, qu’elle prend encore cinq ans plus tard. Madame B. résiste : son éducation ne laisse pas place à l’oisiveté et elle ne souhaite pas s’arrêter. Lorsqu’elle cède, elle espère reprendre rapidement car elle se sent coupable de ne pas travailler. L’arrêt va cependant durer trois mois.

15Elle est entrée dans la période très perturbée. Elle se dit habitée par ses problèmes de travail, « comme si j’avais un disque qui tournait dans la tête ». Elle éprouve des difficultés à prendre des décisions, elle a beaucoup de mal à se projeter dans le futur. Elle est mise sous antidépresseur (Deroxat) pendant un an. Elle ne se sent pas bien avec ce traitement, même si elle considère qu’il lui permet de tenir. Elle évoque l’impression de se dédoubler et de considérer les évènements de l’extérieur.

16Dans le même temps, elle débute une série de troubles musculo-squelettiques. En cinq ans, elle va souffrir successivement de tendinites des coudes, de cervicalgies, de lombalgies, d’un syndrome du canal carpien à droite et d’un début de la même pathologie au poignet gauche. Elle est opérée pour une sciatique en lien avec une hernie discale L5-S1.

17Au bout de deux ans, elle a obtenu le statut de travailleur handicapé. Lorsqu’elle reprend le travail, trois ans après le début de ses problèmes de santé, une intervention ergonomique a permis un aménagement du poste d’accueil. Le médecin du travail a cependant refusé la reprise à l’accueil et elle est mutée à un poste administratif.

18Les problèmes ne disparaissent pas pour autant. Elle est à nouveau arrêtée, dans l’année qui suit, pour récidive de douleurs lombaires et cruro-sciatalgies gauches. L’IRM montre des hernies discales en L3-L4 et L4-L5 qui sont prises en charge médicalement. Par ailleurs, il est apparu une pathologie de l’épaule droite : tendinopathie inflammatoire du supra et de l’infraépineux, bursite sous-acromiale. Elle se plaint aussi de douleurs aux pieds (fines calcifications calcanéennes à la radio), et de coxalgies (radio des hanches normales).

19Le rhumatologue note par ailleurs que les douleurs à la palpation de plusieurs insertions tendineuses, aux membres supérieurs comme aux membres inférieurs, évoquent un syndrome fibromyalgique.

20La reconstitution de cette histoire au cours de la consultation permet de percevoir la logique d’une évolution marquée par l’apparition d’une hypertension artérielle, d’un syndrome dépressif et d’une impressionnante série de troubles musculo-squelettiques et de phénomènes douloureux. Un élément d’ordre chronologique occupe une place particulière dans ce parcours : c’est à partir de la mutation à l’accueil que s’est progressivement installée cette cascade de phénomènes pathologiques. Cette mutation a manifestement exposé Madame B. à un stress professionnel chronique. Or - c’est ce sur quoi nous souhaitons insister - « stress chronique » signifie état « inflammatoire chronique ». De fait, toutes les pathologies qu’elle a présentées sont des pathologies inflammatoires. C’est un point qu’il est nécessaire d’expliquer. Il faut, pour cela, revenir sur la réaction biologique de stress.

21Ce qui se manifeste, sur le plan psychique, comme souffrance, prend, au niveau biologique, la forme de la réaction de stress. Sa description classique met l’accent sur la mobilisation des ressources de l’organisme :

activation du système sympathique (adrénaline et noradrénaline) qui prépare le corps à l’action,

inhibition du système parasympathique dont l’activité, plutôt tournée vers la récupération, est associée au repos et à la digestion,

mobilisation de l’axe hypothalamo-hypophyso-corticosurrénalien (CRH → ACTH → cortisol) qui permet de répondre aux besoins énergétiques de ce coûteux régime de fonctionnement.

22Cette description traditionnelle est insuffisante pour comprendre les liens avec les pathologies du stress. Il faut ajouter un aspect décisif : en situation de stress, le corps ne réagit pas seulement en mobilisant ses ressources pour l’action, il mobilise aussi les mécanismes biologiques qui lui permettraient de faire face à une blessure. Autrement dit, il active les mécanismes de l’immunité innée qui constitue la première ligne de défense en cas de blessure ou de pénétration d’un agent pathogène. Cela se traduit par une mobilisation de l’inflammation qui est responsable du lien entre la souffrance psychique et les pathologies somatiques.

23La mobilisation de l’immunité innée met en scène une classe de messagers chimiques - les cytokines – qui assurent le lien entre le système nerveux central et les défenses immunologiques. Que le stress soit d’origine centrale ou périphérique, les cytokines propagent le signal de stress – le signal de mobilisation – aux cellules de l’organisme et coordonnent leurs réponses aux agressions. Certaines cytokines sont pro-inflammatoires, d’autres anti-inflammatoires. La réaction de stress active un groupe de cytokines pro-inflammatoires : TNF-alpha, interleukine-1 (IL-1), Interleukine-6 (IL-6). Celles-ci déclenchent, à leur tour, la production de protéines de phase aiguë dont certaines sont des marqueurs classiques de l’inflammation : protéine C réactive (notée CRP, de l’anglais C reactive protein), fibrinogène (dont l’augmentation est à l’origine de l’augmentation de la vitesse de sédimentation,) et bien d’autres.

24Les cytokines pro-inflammatoires et les protéines de phase aiguë avertissent les cellules de l’existence d’une menace. Cette information chimique entraîne une cascade de réactions au niveau des cellules réceptrices. Deux sont importantes pour notre propos : la perturbation de la chaîne respiratoire mitochondriale et l’activation de dispositifs d’attaque dont dispose la cellule.

25La mitochondrie est la centrale énergétique de la cellule. Grâce à l’oxydation des substrats produits par le métabolisme des apports alimentaires, elle fournit l’ATP (adénosine triphosphate) dont l’énergie est directement utilisable par les cellules. L’oxydation d’une molécule consiste à lui arracher des électrons. L’opération se produit au niveau de la chaîne respiratoire située sur les membranes internes de la mitochondrie. Les électrons soustraits aux substrats énergétiques circulent entre les complexes moléculaires de cette chaîne. À chaque étape, ils cèdent une partie de leur énergie qui sert à faire passer d’un côté à l’autre de la membrane un ion H+, c’est-à-dire un proton. Il s’établit ainsi, entre les deux côtés de la membrane, un gradient de protons qui est l’équivalent de la différence des niveaux d’eau de part et d’autre d’un barrage hydroélectrique. L’énergie ainsi accumulée permet la production de l’ATP lorsque les protons repassent dans l’autre sens par le canal d’un complexe enzymatique, l’ATP Synthase. Au bout de la chaîne, les électrons qui ont permis ce travail sont captés par l’oxygène selon un processus réglé : une molécule de dioxygène (O 2 ) capte quatre électrons et deux protons pour donner de l’eau (Horn, 2005). La mitochondrie utilise ainsi 85 à 90 % de l’oxygène fourni par la respiration. Or, le transfert des électrons entre les éléments de la chaîne respiratoire n’est pas parfait : 2 à 3 % s’échappent en cours de traitement. Si elle capte, à ce stade précoce, un électron isolé, la molécule de dioxygène devient un radical avide de capter les trois autres électrons auxquels elle peut prétendre. Elle donne alors naissance à une série de corps chimiques à fort pouvoir oxydant qui répondent au nom générique d’espèces réactives de l’oxygène. Ces substances ont la capacité d’attaquer les molécules voisines et représentent donc une menace pour les structures cellulaires environnantes. En situation de stress, la fuite d’électrons et la génération d’espèces réactives de l’oxygène sont augmentées, sous l’effet du TNFα. En principe, cette augmentation de la production d’espèces réactives de l’oxygène sert simplement de signal à la cellule afin qu’elle mobilise les ressources nécessaires pour s’adapter aux exigences de la situation ; le processus est contrôlé grâce aux systèmes de défense contre les attaques oxydantes, au premier rang desquels figurent un système enzymatique, la superoxyde dismutase, et une molécule, le glutathion (Gardès-Albert, 2003, 2005). Le tableau change radicalement en cas de débordement des défenses antioxydantes. La cellule se trouve alors en état de stress oxydant avec un risque d’évolution pathologique. Dans ce cas, l’oxydation des molécules au sein de la mitochondrie peut perturber le fonctionnement de la chaîne respiratoire et accroître encore la fuite d’électrons, inaugurant ainsi une spirale dangereuse.

26Dès les années 60, il avait été repéré que les cellules en charge de la lutte contre l’infection (macrophages, monocytes, polynucléaires) étaient capables de produire les espèces réactives de l’oxygène grâce à un système enzymatique appelé NADPH oxydase (Nox). La production de cette arme chimique permet aux globules blancs de détruire les bactéries qui pénètrent dans l’organisme ainsi que les cellules des tissus infectés. Dans un deuxième temps, il est apparu que cette propriété était partagée par de nombreuses cellules de l’organisme comme, par exemple, les cellules des tendons, de la paroi vasculaire ou du cerveau. La mobilisation des médiateurs de l’inflammation (TNFα et CRP) stimule l’activité de la NADPH oxydase. Dans le cas des tendons et des vaisseaux, les contraintes mécaniques auxquelles peuvent être soumises les cellules ont le même effet de stimulation de la production d’espèces réactives de l’oxygène par la NADPH oxydase.

27Un autre système enzymatique, activé en situation de stress, et que l’on retrouve dans de nombreuses cellules de l’organisme, est la cyclooxygénase 2 ou COX-2. Ce système permet la production de médiateurs qui contribuent à la réaction inflammatoire dont, en particulier, une classe de molécules, les métalloprotéinases de la matrice. Il s’agit d’enzymes capables de détruire la matrice protéique, c’est-à-dire essentiellement le collagène, qui forme l’armature de soutien des tissus. Les métalloprotéinases de la matrice participent ainsi au remodelage physiologique et pathologique des tissus. L’activation de la COX-2 produit aussi des espèces réactives de l’oxygène qui contribuent au développement de l’inflammation. Ce système est la cible des médicaments anti-inflammatoires non stéroïdiens.

28Sous l’effet des médiateurs de l’inflammation, les cellules peuvent donc produire des substances susceptibles d’attaquer les cellules environnantes (espèces réactives de l’oxygène) et la matrice de collagène qui les soutient (métalloprotéinases de la matrice) (Dröge, 2002). Les signaux d’alerte constitués par l’émission d’espèces réactives de l’oxygène sont captés et transmis au noyau de la cellule par un facteur de transcription nucléaire – le NF-kappaB – un facteur clé du développement de l’inflammation puisqu’il active les gènes responsables de la production des cytokines pro-inflammatoires (Beaudeux, 2005), lesquelles propagent l’alerte et la mobilisation de proche en proche (figure 1). En situation de stress psychique et en l’absence de lésion tissulaire caractérisée à partir de laquelle pourraient se déployer l’ensemble des mécanismes de l’inflammation, on parle d’état inflammatoire de bas grade. Cet état est à l’origine des pathologies du stress.

Figure 1. Représentation schématique de la réaction biologique de stress au niveau cellulaire Agrandir Original (png, 53k)

29La réaction de stress active les cytokines pro-inflammatoires et les protéines de phase aiguë. Celles-ci agissent sur la chaine respiratoire mitochondriale et sur les systèmes enzymatique Nox et COX-2, avec pour conséquences la production d’espèces réactives de l’oxygène. Ces dernières sont perçues comme un signal d’alerte par le NF-κB qui transmet l’information au génome, engageant ainsi la synthèse de nouvelles cytokines pro-inflammatoires. Si la production d’espèces réactives de l’oxygène déborde les capacités des défenses anti-inflammatoires, la cellule se trouve en état de stress oxydant. COX-2 contrôle aussi (entre autres) la production des MMP qui interviennent dans les pathologies du stress.

30Trois grands types d’atteintes à la santé sont couramment reliés au stress professionnel dans les analyses épidémiologiques. Ce sont les maladies cardiovasculaires, les dépressions et les troubles musculo-squelettiques (TMS). Ils correspondent aux trois types d’atteintes que développe Madame B. dans la suite de ses difficultés professionnelles. Dans les trois cas, l’inflammation et le stress oxydant font le lien entre la souffrance psychique et les atteintes à la santé.

31Par commodité, nous commençons par les TMS, car ce sont les atteintes pour lesquelles les mécanismes biologiques permettant de faire le lien avec le stress psychique sont les plus simples à expliquer.

32Le tendon est constitué par une matrice protéique principalement formée de collagène. Au sein de cette matrice, les cellules sont rares. Ce sont surtout des ténocytes et des ténoblastes (une forme immature des ténocytes). Le tendon n’est pourtant pas une structure inerte. Il est animé par des processus de remodelage qui assurent en permanence son adaptation aux contraintes mécaniques de l’activité. Ces processus mettent en jeu les médiateurs de l’inflammation. En effet, les cellules des tendons réagissent aux contraintes mécaniques en augmentant la production locale des espèces réactives de l’oxygène (NADPH oxydase et COX-2), des métallo-protéinases de la matrice et des cytokines pro-inflammatoires. (Bestwick, 2004 ; Fredberg, 2008). Cette réaction permet le nettoyage des zones de la matrice extracellulaire qui ont subi des micro-ruptures au cours de l’effort et prépare ainsi la phase de reconstruction qui mobilise d’autres médiateurs : cytokines anti-inflammatoires, inhibiteurs des métallo-protéinases de la matrice, facteurs de croissance… (Magra, 2005 ; Abate, 2009).

33La dynamique vitale du tendon tient donc à l’équilibre entre dégradation et régénération, entre effets inflammatoires et anti-inflammatoires. Si cet équilibre est respecté, le jeu de nettoyage et de reconstruction des microlésions permet l’adaptation du tendon aux contraintes qu’il subit. L’exercice produit dans ce cas un renforcement du tendon. En revanche, la multiplication des lésions, en cas de travail répétitif, déséquilibre le processus vers son versant inflammatoire et peut créer un processus de dégénérescence du tendon. Cette évolution défavorable peut aussi être favorisée si l’organisme développe, par ailleurs, un état inflammatoire de bas grade (Mobasheri, 2013), par exemple en cas de stress d’origine psychosociale (Davezies, 2013). Des microlésions tendineuses qui auraient été réparées sans donner lieu à des manifestations cliniques peuvent, dans ce cas, s’exacerber et évoluer vers la chronicité et dégénérescence du tendon.

34La part de l’inflammation dans la genèse des tendinopathies a été discutée sur la base d’observations qui semblaient contredire cette théorie. Ces discordances semblent liées au fait que les observations en question témoignent de différents stades d’évolution de la pathologie. En particulier, les travaux sur les tendinopathies des sportifs ont souvent été réalisés à partir de matériel biologique prélevé à l’occasion d’interventions chirurgicales, et donc à un stade avancé où le processus inflammatoire s’est effacé et où l’on n’observe plus que la dégénérescence du tendon (Davezies, 2013). D’autres études peuvent montrer la présence de médiateurs de l’inflammation différents de ceux que nous avons évoqués et qui témoignent de stades différents de la pathologie (Wilander, 2014). Quoi qu’il en soit, la plupart des travaux actuels mettent l’accent sur l’activation de l’inflammation au stade initial de la pathologie.

35Le lien entre l’inflammation et la santé mentale a été mis en évidence pour la première fois par Julius Wagner-Jauregg de l’Université de Vienne. Cette découverte lui valut, en 1927, le seul prix Nobel attribué à un psychiatre (Rosenblat, 2014). Ce constat fut cependant oublié jusqu’à ce que les travaux de Maes, au début des années 90, mettent à nouveau l’accent sur les liens entre inflammation et dépression (Maes, 1993). Des constats issus de l’expérience clinique attiraient aussi l’attention : les malades souffrant de maladies inflammatoires développent des symptômes dépressifs, il en va de même pour ceux qui sont traités par l’interféron – une cytokine pro-inflammatoire (Dantzer, 2011). Enfin, il s’avère que les traitements antidépresseurs ont un effet anti-inflammatoire (Miller, 2009). L’idée selon laquelle la dépression est une pathologie inflammatoire s’est progressivement imposée (Miller, 2002 ; Raison, 2006 ; Cohen, 2012 ; Slavich, 2014 ; Jo, 2015). Elle a été confirmée par une série de méta-analyses (Zorilla, 2001 ; Howren, 2009 ; Dowlati, 2010 ; Liu 2012 ; Valkanova, 2013 ; Abbot 2015).

36En situation de stress, l’augmentation des cytokines pro-inflammatoires et des protéines de phase aiguë est à l’origine d’une réaction inflammatoire du cerveau marquée par l’activation des monocytes, macrophages et lymphocytes qui génèrent de nouveaux médiateurs de l’inflammation susceptibles d’entretenir le phénomène (Maes, 2011 ; Miller, 2013 ; Abbott, 2015).

37Les cytokines pro-inflammatoires agissent aussi sur les cellules micro-gliales (des cellules du cerveau assurant des fonctions inflammatoires) en activant une enzyme, l’indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase (IDO), qui détourne le métabolisme du tryptophane de la production de sérotonine (un neurotransmetteur régulateur de l’humeur) vers la production d’acide quinolinique. Cet acide est une substance neurotoxique qui accroît le stress oxydant et stimule la production de la molécule excitatrice la plus répandue dans le cerveau : le glutamate (Haroon, 2012 ; Slavich, 2014).

38Parmi les nombreuses conséquences sur le fonctionnement du cerveau, deux rendent particulièrement compte des manifestations physiques de la dépression. D’une part, l’inflammation réduit l’activité des neurones qui jouent un rôle majeur dans la programmation de l’activité motrice et dans la motivation (les neurones à dopamine situés dans les noyaux de la base du crâne). D’autre part, elle excite une zone du cerveau (le cortex cingulaire antérieur dorsal) qui remplit une fonction d’alarme face aux situations conflictuelles et dans la perception de la douleur, que celle-ci soit d’origine physique ou sociale. Ces réactions correspondraient aux réponses cérébrales mises en place par l’évolution pour favoriser la réparation des blessures et la lutte contre l’infection (Haroon, 2012 ; Miller, 2013) :

une inhibition de l’action - fatigue, perte de motivation, perte de la capacité à ressentir les émotions positives, perte d’appétit, ralentissement psychomoteur - qui impose la mise au repos et évite la déperdition d’énergie ;

une activation du système d’alarme, responsable de l’anxiété et des troubles du sommeil, rendue nécessaire en raison de l’état de vulnérabilité.

39Ces découvertes apportent une réponse à la question qui préoccupait Selye (1907-1982) à l’origine de ses recherches : comprendre l’état de maladie en lui-même, indépendamment des caractéristiques spécifiques de telle ou telle maladie, autrement dit ce qu’il y a de commun à toute maladie - « just being sick ». C’est ce qui l’a conduit à la découverte de la réaction de stress. Cependant, la focalisation exclusive pendant plusieurs décennies sur les dimensions neuroendocriniennes de cette réaction ne permettait pas de répondre à la question. Les connaissances acquises dans les deux dernières décennies apportent la réponse : les cytokines pro-inflammatoires sont les molécules responsables du « sickness behavior » - du comportement de malade indépendamment des spécificités de la maladie.

40Il existe néanmoins une différence de degré entre les modifications comportementales liées à l’état de maladie (sickness behavior) et celles de la dépression. Dans le second cas, ces manifestations sont beaucoup plus marquées et s’accompagnent de l’expression d’une douleur morale (sentiment d’impuissance, de dévalorisation, d’isolement, et perte d’espoir) qui est souvent au-devant de la scène clinique. Des résultats expérimentaux, obtenus chez l’animal, permettent de distinguer les particularités biologiques de ces deux états. Le déclenchement d’une inflammation aiguë chez l’animal de laboratoire produirait le comportement maladif (sickness behavior) alors qu’une inflammation chronique entraînerait l’apparition des symptômes plus prononcés qui sont considérés chez l’animal comme l’équivalent de la dépression. L’administration d’un traitement anti-inflammatoire, en bloquant l’action des cytokines, ferait disparaître les deux types de réponses comportementales. En revanche, le blocage chimique de l’IDO empêcherait l’apparition de la dépression mais laisserait intact le comportement maladif. Le passage de l’un à l’autre dépendrait donc de l’orientation du métabolisme du tryptophane vers la production d’acide quinolinique sous l’effet de l’inflammation chronique.

41Depuis les années 70, de très nombreux travaux épidémiologiques ont mis en évidence le lien entre le stress professionnel et la survenue de pathologies cardiovasculaires dues à l’athérosclérose. Ce constat a été complété par les avancées des recherches biologiques. Là encore, il est apparu que ces pathologies étaient des pathologies inflammatoires. Les à-coups tensionnels liés à l’activation émotionnelle constituent un stress physique pour les cellules de l’endothélium vasculaire. Ce stress s’ajoute localement aux effets généraux pro-inflammatoires et pro-oxydants du stress psychologique pour activer la cascade de réactions que nous connaissons maintenant : production de cytokines pro-inflammatoires, activation de la NADPH-oxydase, mobilisation de COX-2 et des métallo-protéinases de la matrice, production d’espèces réactives de l’oxygène. Le stress oxydant perturbe le métabolisme du cholestérol. À l’état normal, ce dernier est transporté vers les cellules par les lipoprotéines de faible densité (le LDL-cholestérol des bilans lipidiques) afin de couvrir leurs besoins ; il est rapporté vers le foie, pour élimination, par les lipoprotéines de haute densité (le HDL-cholestérol). En situation de stress, les LDL sont oxydées ; de ce fait les cellules ne les reconnaissent plus et ne captent plus le cholestérol. Celui-ci s’accumule alors dans la paroi vasculaire. Cette présence entraîne le recrutement de cellules inflammatoires (monocytes et macrophages) qui se chargent de cholestérol sans pour autant être capables de l’évacuer. Une réaction inflammatoire se développe au sein de la paroi vasculaire et donne naissance à la plaque d’athérome. Les accidents surviennent lorsque, sous l’influence des métallo-protéinases de la matrice, cette plaque se rompt. L’ensemble de ce processus est donc sous l’influence des cytokines pro-inflammatoires, des espèces réactives de l’oxygène et des métallo-protéinases de la matrice (Peynet, 2005).

42Il faut noter que, malgré l’accumulation de preuves sur la capacité du stress professionnel à générer des pathologies athéromateuses, celles-ci ne sont pratiquement jamais reconnues en maladie professionnelle.

43Dans le cas de Madame B., la situation est plus compliquée encore. Elle est traitée pour une hypertension artérielle, une pathologie dans la survenue de laquelle la responsabilité du stress est fréquemment évoquée (voir, par exemple, le site internet de la Fédération Française de Cardiologie), mais dont l’apparition est moins bien comprise que celle des pathologies liées à l’athérosclérose. Il s’agit pourtant d’un problème important. Aux États-Unis, Harrison (2012) parle d’un tiers d’hypertendus dans la population et d’un autre tiers de pré-hypertendus susceptibles d’évoluer rapidement vers l’hypertension. En France, l’Étude Nationale Nutrition Santé menée, en 2006-2007, sur un échantillon d’adultes âgés de 18 à 74 ans relevait une hypertension chez 31 % des hommes et 28 % des femmes. Une fois sur deux, ces personnes ignorent leur état. La répartition dans la population montre un gradient social statistiquement très significatif : 52,4 % des hommes ayant au plus un certificat d’études primaire présentent une hypertension artérielle contre 23,7 % en cas de diplôme de l’enseignement supérieur de niveau bac + 3 ou plus. Pour les femmes, ces valeurs sont respectivement égales à 45,6 % et 11,4 % (Godet-Thobie, 2008). Ces chiffres orientent vers une forte participation des conditions de vie. Pourtant, dans 90 % des cas, l’hypertension est dite essentielle, ce qui signifie que sa cause n’est pas connue (Dinh, 2014). De fait, il est plus difficile que dans le cas de l’athérosclérose de rendre compte des mécanismes biologiques conduisant à la pathologie. L’hypertension artérielle apparaît, en effet, comme le résultat du dérèglement d’un système complexe de boucles d’interaction et de renforcements réciproques, à l’origine de cercles vicieux au sein desquels il est difficile de démêler ce qui est cause et ce qui est effet. Il est de plus nécessaire, pour faire le lien avec la réaction biologique de stress, d’élargir la compréhension des mécanismes de celle-ci et de prendre en compte un système de régulation de la tension artérielle : le système rénine-angiotensine-aldostérone. Ce système est une composante de la réponse au stress décrite par Selye dans ses travaux fondateurs (Selye 1956). Par la suite, l’attention des chercheurs s’est concentrée sur l’activation du système sympathique (adrénaline, noradrénaline) et sur le cortisol, laissant à l’arrière-plan des études sur le stress le système rénine-angiotensine-aldostérone. Traiter de l’hypertension artérielle impose d’y revenir.

44Le système rénine-angiotensine-aldostérone comporte deux effecteurs : l’aldostérone et l’angiotensine II.

45L’aldostérone est une hormone produite, comme le cortisol, par les glandes cortico-surrénales. Elle assure le maintien du volume plasmatique et de la tension artérielle par son action de réabsorption de sodium et d’eau par le rein. Sa production est activée par l’angiotensine II et par l’ACTH – l’hormone corticotrope, produite par l’hypophyse, dont l’activité est surtout évoquée, dans la réaction de stress, en raison de son action stimulatrice de la production de cortisol.

46L’angiotensine II est le produit d’une chaîne de réactions activée par le système sympathique. L’angiotensine II favorise l’élévation de la pression artérielle en entraînant une vasoconstriction des artérioles, une réabsorption du sodium par le rein, une sécrétion d’aldostérone, une sécrétion d’hormone antidiurétique et une sensation de soif.

47Le système rénine-angiotensine-aldostérone est donc une composante à part entière du système biologique de réponse au stress, stimulée par le système sympathique et par la mobilisation de l’axe hypothalamo-hypophyso-corticosurrénalien (Kubzansky, 2010). En somme, la réaction de stress ne consiste pas seulement à préparer le corps à l’action, ni à mobiliser les moyens de réparer une éventuelle blessure, elle active aussi les systèmes capables de maintenir la tension artérielle en cas d’hémorragie.

48Cependant, la mise en exergue des effets directs de ce système sur le volume plasmatique ne suffit pas à rendre compte de la maladie chronique qu’est l’hypertension artérielle. Celle-ci n’est pas le résultat d’une simple augmentation du volume sanguin qui exercerait sa pression sur le système vasculaire. L’hypertension artérielle est une pathologie inflammatoire caractérisée par une rigidification et un remaniement de la paroi artérielle qui augmentent la résistance au flux sanguin. Le système rénine-angiotensine-aldostérone participe à cette inflammation. En 1956, Selye soulignait déjà, à côté de l’action anti-inflammatoire des glucocorticoïdes (cortisol), l’action pro-inflammatoire des minéralocorticoïdes (aldostérone). Ce constat est vérifié par les recherches actuelles (Sowers, 2009 ; Kubzansky, 2010). L’angiotensine II a, elle aussi, un effet pro-inflammatoire (Harrison, 2012 ; Harrison, 2014). Parmi les mécanismes de l’inflammation mobilisés par l’aldostérone et l’angiotensine II, la littérature accorde une place particulière à la production d’espèces réactives de l’oxygène (Harrison, 2014 ; Konior, 2014).

49Les espèces réactives de l’oxygène agissent sur l’endothélium vasculaire en réduisant la biodisponibilité de l’oxyde nitrique (NO), une molécule qui joue un rôle important dans la régulation du tonus vasculaire. L’oxyde nitrique est produit par les cellules de la paroi vasculaire sous l’action d’une enzyme, l’oxyde nitrique synthase endotheliale (eNOS). Il induit une relaxation des cellules musculaires lisses de la paroi vasculaire et une vasodilatation (l’utilisation thérapeutique des dérivés nitrés en cas d’angine de poitrine pourrait être liée à cette propriété ; de même, le Viagra agit en prolongeant l’action de la eNOS et l’effet vasodilatateur de l’oxyde nitrique).

50Le stress oxydant transforme l’oxyde nitrique en peroxynitrite (Sowers, 2009 ; Dinh 2014 ; Montezano, 2015) qui est une molécule très agressive capable d’endommager protéines, lipides et acides nucléiques (Blanc, 2005). Il en résulte non seulement une vasoconstriction, mais aussi une prolifération et une migration des cellules musculaires lisses de la paroi vasculaire ainsi qu’un renforcement du stress oxydant (Davignon, 2004).

51L’hypertension fait aussi intervenir les cellules de l’immunité acquise – les lymphocytes B et T et les macrophages – qui contribuent à l’inflammation vasculaire en infiltrant la paroi. Cette mobilisation cellulaire répondrait à la formation de protéines modifiées, soit par les espèces réactives à l’oxygène (Harrison, 2014 ; Trott, 2014), soit du fait des perturbations du métabolisme du glucose et des lipides (résistance à l’insuline et formation de produits de glycation avancée) sous l’action des cytokines pro-inflammatoires (Vasdev, 2011). Enfin, les métallo-protéinases de la matrice contribuent au remaniement de la paroi artérielle et à sa rigidification (Park, 2012).

52Tous ces mécanismes ont pour résultat un dysfonctionnement de l’endothélium vasculaire et un remodelage hypertrophique de la paroi, responsables d’une augmentation systémique de la résistance vasculaire (Briet, 2012 ; Montezano, 2015).

53L’inflammation touche aussi le rein et le cerveau. Les cellules inflammatoires s’accumulent dans les régions péri-vasculaires du rein et au niveau des glomérules (Harrison, 2012). Elles perturbent la fonction rénale et contribuent au développement de la maladie (Harrison 2012, 2014 ; Trott, 2014). Enfin, au niveau cérébral, l’activation de la NADPH oxydase et la production d’espèces réactives de l’oxygène seraient à l’origine d’un renforcement de l’activité sympathique (Harrison, 2014) et perturberaient le fonctionnement des organes responsables de la régulation centrale de la tension artérielle et de l’inflammation (Konior, 2014).

54En somme, l’hypertension artérielle est une maladie des vaisseaux, du rein et du cerveau qui met en scène deux acteurs étroitement liés : l’inflammation et le stress oxydant. Elle résulte de l’activation du système nerveux sympathique, de l’angiotensine II et l’aldostérone, trois systèmes liés par des boucles de renforcement réciproque (Dinh, 2014), trois systèmes mobilisés par la réaction de stress.

55Cependant, le tableau des données biologiques nécessaires pour comprendre l’évolution pathologique de Madame B. serait incomplet si l’on ne faisait pas entrer en ligne de compte les systèmes qui permettent à l’organisme de lutter contre l’inflammation.

56Si la réaction de stress se limitait aux éléments que nous avons examinés jusqu’à présent, la vie serait impossible, la réaction de stress conduirait à la destruction de l’organisme. En réalité, l’inflammation déclenchée par le système nerveux sympathique est contrôlée par l’activation, légèrement décalée dans le temps, de l’axe hypothalamo-hypophyso-corticosurrénalien qui aboutit à une mise en circulation du cortisol, la principale substance anti-inflammatoire sécrétée par l’organisme. Comme le cortisol était facilement dosé, il a focalisé l’attention et, pendant longtemps, sa sécrétion était considérée non seulement comme un indicateur de stress mais comme le responsable de ses conséquences pathologiques. Cette vision totalement négative est périmée. Un excès de cortisol est certes néfaste mais le cortisol est aussi une défense très importante contre les conséquences pathologiques du stress. Les problèmes proviennent du fait que cette défense peut être désactivée.

57Deux processus différents sont évoqués. Le premier est assez simple : en situation de stress chronique, les cytokines pro-inflammatoires réduisent la capacité fonctionnelle des récepteurs cellulaires du cortisol. La résistance au cortisol laisse alors libre cours au développement de l’inflammation. (Miller, 2002 ; Raison, 2003 ; Cohen, 2008 ; Pace, 2009 ; Rohleder, 2014 ; Haroon, 2012 ; Miller 2014). Entre autres effets, cette résistance supprime le feed-back freinateur que le cortisol exerce normalement, au niveau central, sur la réaction de stress et sur sa propre production. Le cortisol continue donc à être sécrété en quantité mais il perd son efficacité. Ce phénomène est classiquement observé dans la dépression mélancolique où une injection de corticoïdes (test de freination à la dexaméthasone) n’entraîne pas la réduction attendue de la production de cortisol. Cette baisse de la sensibilité au cortisol explique le paradoxe de pathologies inflammatoires associées à un cortisol élevé.

58L’action du cortisol peut aussi être perturbée d’une façon très différente. Cette évolution concerne les personnes qui ont été exposées de façon prolongée à l’adversité sociale. Celles-ci présentent couramment des perturbations de l’expression émotionnelle. Ce phénomène est plus fréquent dans les couches défavorisées de la population. Comme nous le disent nos patients issus de ces catégories sociales, dans la famille ouvrière « on apprend à prendre sur soi ». C’est aussi ce qu’on observe chez les filles qui, par exemple, du fait d’une maladie chronique chez les parents, ont dû précocement assumer d’importantes responsabilités vis-à-vis de la famille. Le travail psychique sur soi-même, réalisé pour tenir dans la durée, se traduit par une répression psychique (Dejours, 1990) et une réduction de la capacité à exprimer ses émotions. Ce trait de personnalité est qualifié d’alexithymie (a privatif ; lexis : les mots ; thymie : l’émotion - absence de mots pour qualifier les émotions).

59Les travaux épidémiologiques montrent que ce trait de personnalité est associé au faible niveau d’éducation ou de revenus, aux statuts peu valorisants, à l’isolement social, aux conditions défavorisées dans l’enfance, à la condition de chômeur ou d’ouvrier (Davezies, 2013). Ces personnes ont tendance à ne pas se plaindre, à euphémiser leurs situations.

60Dans une étude comparant les évaluations objectives et subjectives des conditions sociales, Macleod (2005) montre, par exemple, que les salariés issus de familles ouvrières se disent moins stressés et plus satisfaits de leur travail que ceux qui ont bénéficié de conditions sociales plus favorables. Le même décalage existe pour ceux qui ont quitté l’école avant 15 ans lorsqu’on les compare à ceux qui ont bénéficié d’une scolarité plus longue (Macleod 2005). Un gradient inverse entre conditions sociales et expression de souffrance psychique est aussi retrouvé en France : alors que les ouvriers sont les plus fréquemment exposés à la majorité des facteurs de risques psychosociaux (Niedhammer, 2015), ils expriment trois à quatre fois moins souvent une souffrance psychique attribuable au travail (Khireddine, 2015).

61En 1990, Karasek et Theorell alertaient sur cette tendance à l’euphémisation de leur condition par les catégories défavorisées :

« One important methodological aspect of denial, alexithymia, and low level of mastery is that people with these tendencies may describe their job situation in a distorded way. Because they do not easily complain about emotional problems at all, they may not be able to analyse and describe psychosocial conditions in the work place. The inhibition of emotional expression may be associated with an increased risk of stress related illness. » (Karasek et Theorell, 1990).

62Ce contrôle socialement contraint de l’expression émotionnelle a des conséquences sur la réaction de stress. En effet, expression émotionnelle et sécrétion du cortisol sont étroitement liées. Le développement de défenses psychiques contre la souffrance diminue la réactivité du cortisol (Wolff, 1964). Une perturbation de la réactivité du cortisol est considérée comme le corrélat biologique de l’alexithymie, des réactions de répression émotionnelle, de déni des évènements stressants (Heim, 2000). Dans le cadre d’une exposition prolongée au stress, l’hypocortisolisme ferait suite à une période prolongée d’hyperactivité de l’axe hypothalamo-hypophyso-corticosurrénalien (Fries, 2005). Il serait le pendant biologique des défenses psychiques développées pour tenir dans la durée en situation défavorable.

63Dans ce cas, la réaction de stress, avec son activation inflammatoire, n’est pas ou mal contrôlée par le cortisol. De fait, les sujets qui ont un trait alexithymique marqué présentent une augmentation des marqueurs circulants de l’inflammation (Honkalampi, 2011). Si la souffrance n’est pas exprimée, le stress est bel et bien vécu dans le corps.

64Ces phénomènes sont particulièrement étudiés dans le cas de la dépression. En effet, on distingue environ un tiers de dépressions mélancoliques, caractérisées sur le plan biologique par un cortisol élevé, et un tiers de dépressions atypiques qui présentent au contraire une hypoactivité de l’axe hypothalamo-hypophyso-corticosurrénalien (O’Keane, 2012) et un hypocortisolisme (Hori, 2012 ; Lamers, 2012 ; Bowens, 2012). Alors que la dépression mélancolique pourrait représenter le développement normal d’un état de stress chronique, la dépression atypique évoquerait une réaction de stress inhibée (Gold, 2015). La dépression atypique est aussi associée à un état inflammatoire plus marqué (Lamers, 2013 ; Penninx, 2013 ; Furtado, 2015) et à des manifestations somatiques (Lopresti, 2014). Cette forme de dépression est considérée comme proche du syndrome de fatigue chronique et de la fibromyalgie qui sont aussi caractérisées par un hypocortisolisme (Heim, 2000 ; Hori 2010).

65En prenant la question à partir de pathologies somatiques, Theorell a produit deux études qui convergent vers ces constats et rejoignent par certains aspects le cas de Madame B. La première concernait des sujets présentant un début d’hypertension. Il note que ces personnes ont plus souvent une difficulté à différencier et à exprimer leurs émotions. Elles ont aussi moins tendance à se plaindre et seraient appréciées par leur hiérarchie. Ces caractéristiques influent sur la qualité des échanges émotionnels au sein des familles, ce qui peut expliquer la transmission intergénérationnelle de ce mode de rapport aux émotions. Or, l’étude montrait que les personnes présentant des antécédents familiaux d’hypertension avaient des taux de cortisol, en situation de stress, significativement plus bas que les témoins alors qu’ils présentaient une plus forte élévation de la tension artérielle en cas d’exposition au bruit. Ils associent donc une augmentation de la réactivité sympathique et une hypo-réactivité de l’axe hypothalamo-hypophyso-corticosurrénalien (Theorell, 1990).

66Une autre étude du même auteur a montré que les femmes consultant pour les phénomènes douloureux de la région lombaire présentaient plus souvent des perturbations de la réactivité du cortisol témoignant d’un dysfonctionnement de l’axe hypothalamo-hypophyso-corticosurrénalien. Il considérait cela comme la conséquence typique d’un stress chronique, probablement à rattacher à des conditions de vie psychosociales défavorables à long terme (Theorell, 2000).

67Si nous revenons à l’histoire de notre patiente, nous pouvons considérer que la mutation à l’accueil l’a objectivement exposée à un stress professionnel chronique dont la responsabilité ne peut être ignorée dans l’apparition de son hypertension artérielle, de sa dépression et de la cascade de troubles musculo-squelettiques et de phénomènes douloureux.

68La compréhension de son cas implique cependant de prendre en considération la dimension subjective de son rapport au travail. De ce côté, nous constatons de nombreuses proximités avec le type de personnalité que nous avons associée à l’hyporéactivité de l’axe hypothalamo-hypophyso-corticosurrénalien. Elle est en effet héritière d’une culture que l’on rencontre fréquemment chez les patients d’origine populaire : culture faite de courage, de valorisation de l’effort et de dignité ; culture qui conduit à ne pas s’écouter, à ne pas se plaindre, à faire face, à « prendre sur soi ». Elle était la troisième d’une fratrie de cinq enfants, le père était chauffeur-routier et la mère travaillait comme aide-soignante, à une époque où les autres enfants de familles nombreuses avaient leur mère à la maison. Elle a appris - dit-elle - à ne pas faire passer au premier plan ses besoins personnels.

69Il n’est pas étonnant qu’elle ait été appréciée par son supérieur. C’est ainsi qu’elle a été mutée à l’accueil, alors même qu’elle demandait une autre affectation, parce que ce poste représentait un enjeu particulier pour le directeur et qu’il pensait qu’elle ferait particulièrement l’affaire. Et de fait, elle a réagi comme attendu. Elle s’est engagée comme un bon petit soldat, s’efforçant de tenir et, selon ses propres termes, « absorbant les agressions comme une éponge ».

70Il a fallu qu’une angine la conduise chez son médecin traitant pour qu’apparaisse son état de stress. Dans la période qui suit, elle refuse dans un premier temps l’arrêt de travail que lui propose son médecin car, dit-elle, « elle supporte mal l’oisiveté ». Une fois arrêtée, elle souhaite reprendre au plus tôt et repousse les suggestions de psychothérapie. Elle met en avant les plaintes somatiques beaucoup plus que la souffrance psychique et le stress psychosocial du travail à l’accueil. L’impression de se dédoubler et de considérer les évènements de l’extérieur sont aussi des manifestations associées à la distance par rapport aux émotions et à l’alexithymie.

71Dans ce contexte, la question a été traitée principalement sous son aspect biomécanique. La direction a fait procéder à l’aménagement dimensionnel du poste de travail et a manifesté son incompréhension lorsqu’il est apparu que la patiente était psychiquement incapable de revenir travailler sur ce poste. Cette incompréhension a contribué à une nette dégradation de son rapport avec sa hiérarchie. Du côté médical, la multiplication des pathologies somatiques et des phénomènes douloureux a suscité un doute sur leur réalité. C’est ce qui a conduit le médecin-conseil de la sécurité sociale à imposer, contre l’avis du médecin traitant et du rhumatologue, une reprise du travail, laquelle a été immédiatement suivie d’un nouvel arrêt pour l’intervention chirurgicale sur la hernie discale. Cette interrogation sur la réalité des pathologies est devenue une question pour la patiente elle-même. Lors de la consultation, elle l’exprimait par une interrogation : « Docteur, est-ce que je psychote ? », alors qu’était justement plutôt en cause sa façon d’endurer sans se plaindre et le déficit d’élaboration psychique qui accompagnait cette attitude. Cette incompréhension a ajouté un facteur de stress supplémentaire à sa situation.

72À l’origine, il y a eu l’association de contraintes importantes dans le registre psychosocial et dans le domaine postural et gestuel. L’état inflammatoire de bas grade généré par le stress psychosocial ne pouvait que favoriser l’apparition de manifestations douloureuses périarticulaires à partir des microlésions générées par le travail. On sait d’ailleurs qu’à côté de son effet anti-inflammatoire, le cortisol a aussi un effet antalgique. La baisse de son taux s’accompagne d’un abaissement du seuil de la douleur. En situation de stress, les personnes qui n’ont pas appris à exprimer leurs émotions, ou qui ont appris à les réprimer, sont susceptibles de présenter, à la fois, des états inflammatoires plus prononcés et une sensibilité plus grande à la douleur. L’évocation de la fibromyalgie par le rhumatologue s’intègre bien dans ce type de scénario.

73Les liens de comorbidité des pathologies inflammatoires générées par le stress sont, par ailleurs, soulignés dans la littérature (Pizzi, 2012 ; Jaremka, 2013 ; Penninx, 2013 ; Rosenblat, 2014). Chaque pathologie contribue à l’entretien du processus inflammatoire et du stress oxydant, augmentant ainsi la probabilité de voir apparaître d’autres pathologies. Ainsi, la dépression augmente la probabilité de pathologies cardiovasculaires, et réciproquement. Par ailleurs, on sait aussi que les pathologies chroniques mettent les patients dans une situation difficile en ce qui a trait à l’expression de leurs émotions et ont tendance à accentuer l’alexithymie.

74Cette cascade de phénomènes pathologiques a bel et bien été créée par une situation de stress professionnel chronique. Certes, le mode d’engagement particulier de Madame B. - cette tendance à faire face, coûte que coûte, aux difficultés - intervient dans la genèse de la pathologie, mais tout indique que c’est précisément cette qualité qui a conduit à l’affecter à ce poste particulièrement sensible. Une maladie professionnelle suppose très généralement une sensibilité du salarié vis-à-vis de l’agent en cause. Or, dans ce cas, cette sensibilité était l’autre face d’une qualité recherchée par l’encadrement : sa capacité à faire face sans se plaindre. Dans ces conditions, la logique impose de considérer l’affectation au poste d’accueil et les conditions de travail auxquelles elle a été exposée comme la cause directe et essentielle des pathologies du stress dont elle a souffert depuis 2006 (hypertension artérielle, dépression, troubles musculo-squelettiques et syndrome douloureux diffus).

75La compréhension des cas de décompensations psychopathologiques impose de repérer des relations de causalité objectives. Celles-ci ne peuvent pas se limiter aux seules connaissances produites par l’épidémiologie des risques professionnels, il est nécessaire de faire appel aux processus biologiques sous-jacents qui permettent de porter à la discussion les mécanismes en cause et de montrer que la situation était effectivement susceptible de générer les pathologies observées.

76Mais cela ne suffit pas : à côté de la causalité objective qui vise la situation, il est nécessaire d’aborder la causalité subjective, en prenant en considération le mode de rapport du sujet à son travail. De ce côté, les ressources se situent du côté de la psychopathologie et de la psychodynamique du travail mais, là encore, l’histoire de Madame B. montre qu’elles peuvent être éclairées par des connaissances d’ordre biologique et médical.

77Enfin, ces connaissances appellent un élargissement des conceptions actuelles sur les rapports entre travail et santé. En effet, l’accent mis, dans les deux dernières décennies, sur l’importance de l’inflammation et du stress oxydant étend potentiellement les effets du stress à toutes les pathologies chroniques. En effet, toutes ces pathologies sont des pathologies inflammatoires. C’est ce que soulignait un numéro de la revue Sciences qui faisait, en 2010, le bilan des avancées de la décennie précédente :

“Over the past decade, it has become widely accepted that inflammation is a driving force behind chronic diseases that will kill nearly all of us. Cancer. Diabetes and obesity. Alzheimer’s disease. Atherosclerosis.” (Couzin-Frankel, 2010).

78Au premier rang des phénomènes dans lesquels l’inflammation est mise en cause - et avec lesquels le stress peut interférer - il y a les pathologies dégénératives du système nerveux (Collins, 2012), les cancers (Ziech, 2011 ; Powell, 2013 ; Nourazarian, 2014), le vieillissement (Delattre, 2005), mais, au-delà, toutes les pathologies chroniques sont concernées. Cela ne signifie pas que le stress et en particulier le stress professionnel soit la cause de ces pathologies, mais il est susceptible d’influencer leur apparition et leur évolution, même, par exemple, quand la maladie est clairement d’origine génétique (Torres, 2008).

79Par ailleurs, les effets pathologiques de nombreuses nuisances rencontrées au travail passent aussi par le biais de l’inflammation et du stress oxydant (Davezies, 2015). C’est le cas pour les particules inhalées comme l’amiante, la silice (Pezerat, 1989), les fumées de diesel (Ghio, 2012), les nanoparticules (Migliore, 2015). Du côté des molécules organiques, un système enzymatique occupe une place particulière, ce sont les mono-oxygénases à cytochromes P450 qui assurent la première phase du métabolisme des substances étrangères. Or, non seulement elles sont susceptibles de transformer ces dernières en métabolites réactifs à fort pouvoir oxydant, mais leur activité même produit des espèces réactives de l’oxygène (Expertise collective INSER, 2008 ; Knockaeert 2011). Parmi les métaux, certains comme le fer, le cuivre, le chrome, le cobalt, le vanadium, le bérylium stimulent directement la production d’espèces réactives de l’oxygène, tandis que d’autres comme le plomb, le cadmium, le mercure, le nickel, l’arsenic favoriseraient l’installation d’un stress oxydant en se liant au glutathion et en réduisant les capacités antioxydantes (Valko, 2005 ; Jomova, 2011 ; Lee, 2012).

80Toutes ces substances ont une toxicité propre, mais leur contribution à la production d’espèces réactives de l’oxygène active le facteur de transcription nucléaire NF-kappaB dont nous avons vu qu’il joue un rôle clef dans le développement de l’inflammation. Cette action sur le NFκB est évoquée pour expliquer le potentiel cancérogène des métaux (Chen, 2001 ; Valko, 2006).

81On pourrait faire le même constat pour les radiations ionisantes ou pour les effets du travail de nuit : d’une façon générale, toutes les agressions de l’organisme sont susceptibles de se potentialiser parce qu’elles mobilisent toutes le complexe inflammation-stress oxydant (figure 2).

Figure 2. Le stress oxydant : la plaque tournante entre les agressions et les pathologies Agrandir Original (png, 27k)

82Pratiquement toutes les agressions et perturbations de l’organisme se traduisent par la production d’espèces réactives de l’oxygène et/ou la consommation des défenses antioxydantes. Elles sont ainsi susceptibles de contribuer à l’installation d’un état de stress oxydant dont la responsabilité dans l’apparition et/ou l’évolution des pathologies chroniques est établi. De ce fait, toutes ces agressions peuvent se potentialiser.

83L’inflammation et le stress oxydant constituent la plaque tournante au niveau de laquelle leurs effets se cumulent pour favoriser le débordement des défenses anti-inflammatoires et antioxydantes (Davezies, 2015). Or, ces phénomènes de potentialisation ne sont pas pris en compte. Tout juste arrive-t-on à poser le problème des interactions entre les différentes expositions toxiques. Il est néanmoins possible de trouver quelques travaux qui soulèvent un coin du voile. Ainsi, une étude récente montre que l’exposition à un herbicide, le paraquat, à une dose considérée comme sans effets, génère un stress oxydant si, dans le même temps, un indice évoquant une menace est présent dans la situation. Cet effet n’est pas observé en cas d’exposition à la menace seule, ou au paraquat seul. L’auteur en conclut que la fixation des doses sans effets toxiques est trompeuse, car elle ne prend pas en compte les conditions réelles des expositions. Simplement, cette étude ne porte pas sur l’homme. Elle s’inscrit dans une perspective de recherche écologique et concerne les larves d’une sorte de libellule - l’agrion porte coupe (Janssens, 2013). Nous ne connaissons pas de travaux de ce type sur les humains au travail. C’est un retard qu’il importe de rattraper.