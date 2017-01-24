Souffrance au travail et enjeux de santé : le rôle charnière de l’inflammation et du stress oxydant

Abate, M., Silbernagel, K.G., Siljeholm, C., Di Iorio, A., De Amicis, D., Salini, V., Werner, S., Paganelli, R. (2009). Pathogenesis of tendinopathies : inflammation or degeneration ? Arthritis Research and Therapy, 11, 3, 235.
Abbott, R., Whear, R., Nikolaou, V., Bethel, A., Coon, J.T., Stein, K., Dickens, C. (2015). Tumour necrosis factor-α inhibitor therapy in chronic physical illness : A systematic review and meta-analysis of the effect on depression and anxiety. Journal of Psychosomatic Research, 79, 175–184.
Beaudeux, J.L., Vasson, M.P. (2005). Sources cellulaires des espèces réactives de l’oxygène. Dans Radicaux libres et stress oxydant, eds. Delattre J., Beaudeux J.-L., Bonnefont-Rousselot D. Éditions Lavoisier, Paris.
Bestwick, C.S., Maffulli, N. (2004). Reactive oxygen species and tendinopathy : do they matter ? Br J Sports Med, 38, 6, 672-4.
Blanc, M.C., Moinard, C., Cynober, L. (2005). Monoxyde d’azote. Dans Radicaux libres et stress oxydant, eds Delattre J., Beaudeux J.-L., Bonnefont-Rousselot D. Éditions Lavoisier, Paris.
Bourne, P., Rose R.M., Mason J. (1968). 17OH levels in combat. Special Forces « A » team under Threat of Attack. Arch. Gen. Psychiatry, 19, 135-140.
Bowens, N., Heydendael, W., Bhatnagar, S., Jacobson, L. (2012). Lack of elevations in glucocorticoids correlates with dysphoria-like behavior after repeated social defeat. Physiol Behav., 105, 4, 958-65.
Briet, M., Schiffrin, E.L. (2013). Vascular actions of aldosterone. J Vasc Res, 50, 2, 89-99.
Carp, S.J., Barbe, M.F., Winter, K.A., Amin, M., Barr, A.E. (2007). Inflammatory biomarkers increase with severity of upper-extremity overuse disorders. Clin Sci (Lond), 112, 5, 305-314.
Chen, F., Ding, M., Castranova, V., Shi, X. (2001). Carcinogenic metals and NF-kappaB activation. Mol Cell Biochem, 222, 1-2, 159-71.
Cohen, S., Janicki-Deverts, D., Doyle, W.J., Miller, G.E., Frank, E., Rabine, B.S., Turner, R.B. (2012). Chronic stress, glucocorticoid receptor resistance, inflammation, and disease risk. PNAS, 109, 16, 5995–5999.
Collins, L.M., Toulouse, A., Connor, T.J., Nolan, Y.M. (2012). Contributions of central and systemic inflammation to the pathophysiology of Parkinson’s disease. Neuropharmacology, 62, 7, 2154-68.
Couzin-Frankel, J. (2010). Inflammation bares a dark side. Science, 330, 6011, 1621.
Davezies, P. (2013). Souffrance au travail, répression psychique et troubles musculo-squelettiques. PISTES, 15, 2. http://pistes.revues.org/3376
Davezies, P. (2015). Le corps face au cumul des contraintes et nuisances du travail. Dans Les risques du travail. Pour ne pas perdre sa vie à la gagner, eds Thébaud-Mony A., Davezies P., Vogel L., Volkoff S. Éditions La Découverte, Paris.
Davignon, J., Ganz, P. (2004). Role of Endothelial Dysfunction in Atherosclerosis. Circulation, 109, III, 27-32.
Dantzer, R., Jason, C., O’Connor, B., Marcus, A., Lawson, A., Keith, W., Kelley. (2011) Inflammation-associated depression : From serotonin to kynurenine. Psychoneuroendocrinology, 36, 426-436.
Dejours, C. (1990). Nouveau regard sur la souffrance humaine dans les organisations. Dans L’individu dans les organisations : les dimensions oubliées, ed. : J.-F. Chanlat. Presses de l’Université Laval et Eska, Québec.
Delattre, J., Thérond, P., Bonnefont-Rousselot, D. (2005). Espèces réactives de l’oxygène, antioxydants et vieillissement. Dans Radicaux libres et stress oxydant. Eds : Delattre J., Beaudeux J.-L., Bonnefont-Rousselot D. Éditions Lavoisier, Paris.
Dowlati, Y., Herrmann, N., Swardfager, W., Liu, H., Sham, L., Reim, E.K., Lanctôt, K.L. (2010). A Meta-Analysis of Cytokines in Major Depression. Biol Psychiatry, 67, 446–457.
Dinh, Q.N., Drummond, G.R., Sobey, C.G., Chrissobolis, S. (2014). Roles of inflammation, oxidative stress, and vascular dysfunction in hypertension. Biomed Res Int, 1, 11.
Dröge, W. (2002). Free radicals in the physiological control of cell function. Physiological Review, 82, 47-95.
Expertise collective Afsset-Inserm (2008). Cancer et environnement. Les éditions Inserm, Paris.
Fredberg, U., Stengaard-Pedersen, K. (2008) Chronic tendinopathy tissue pathology, pain mechanisms, and etiology with a special focus on inflammation. Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports, 18, 1, 3-15.
Fries, E., Hesse, J., Hellhammer, J., Hellhammer, D.H. (2005). A new view on hypocortisolism. Psychoneuroendocrinology, 30, 10, 1010-1016.
Furtado, M., Katzman, M.A. (2015). Examining the role of neuroinflammation in major depression. Psychiatry Research, 229, 1-2, 27-36.
Gardès-Albert, M. Bonnefond-Rousselot, D., Abedinzadeh, Z., Jore, D. (2003). Espèces réactives de l’oxygène. Comment l’oxygène peut-il devenir toxique. L’actualité chimique, 91-96.
Gardès-Albert, M., Jore, D. (2007). Aspects physico-chimiques des radicaux libres centrés sur l’oxygène, Dans Radicaux libres et stress oxydant, eds Delattre J., Beaudeux J.-L., Bonnefont-Rousselot D. Éditions Lavoisier, Paris.
Ghio, A.J., Sobus, J.R., Pleil, J.D., Madden, M.C. (2012). Controlled human exposures to diesel exhaust. Swiss Med Wkly, 142, 13597.
Godet-Thobie, H., Vernay, M., Noukpoape, A., Salanave, B., Malon, A., Castetbon, K., de Peretti, C. (2008) .Niveau tensionnel moyen et prévalence de l’hypertension artérielle chez les adultes de 18 à 74 ans, ENNS 2006-2007. BEH thématique, 49-50, 478-483.
Gold, P.W. (2015). The organization of the stress system and its dysregulation in depressive illness. Mol Psychiatry, 20, 1, 32-47.
Haroon, E., Raison, C., Miller, A. (2012). Psychoneuroimmunology meets neuropsychopharmacology : translational implications of the impact of inflammation on Behavior. Neuropsychopharmacology Reviews, 37, 137–162.
Harrison, D.G., Marvar, P.J., Titze, J.M. (2012) .Vascular inflammatory cells in hypertension. Frontiers in physiology, 3, 128, 1-8.
Harrison, D.G. (2014). Pathophysiology : oxidative stress. Journal of the American Society of Hypertension, 8, 601–603.
Heim, C., Ehlert, U., Hellhammer, D.H. (2000). The potential role of hypocortisolism in the pathophysiology of stress-related bodily disorders. Psychoneuroendocrinology, 25, 1, 1-35.
Honkalampi, K., Lehto, S.M., Koivumaa-Honkanen, H., Hintikka, J., Niskanen, L., Valkonen-Korhonen, M., Viinamäki, H. (2011) Alexithymia and tissue inflammation. Psychotherapy and Psychosomomatics, 80, 6, 359-364.
Hori, H., Ozeki, T., Teraishi, T., Matsuo, J., Kawamoto, Y., Kinoshita, Y., Suto, S., Terada, S., Higuchi, T., Kunugi, H. (2010). Relationships between psychological distress, coping styles, and HPA axis reactivity in healthy adults. Journal of Psychiatric Research, 44, 865-873.
Hori, H., Teraishi, T., Sasayama, D., Hattori, K., Hashikura, M., Higuchi, M., Kunugi, H. (2013). Relationship of temperament and character with cortisol reactivity to the combined dexamethasone/CRH test in depressed outpatients. J Affect Disord, 147, 1-3, 128-36.
Horn, F., Lindenmeier, G., Grillhosl, Berghold, I., Berghold, S., Schneider, N., Munster, B. (2005) Biochimie humaine. Flammarion.
Howren, M.B., Lamkin, D.M., Suls, J. (2009). Associations of depression with Creactive protein, IL-1, and IL-6 : a meta-analysis. Psychosom. Med., 71, 171–186.
Janssens, L., Stoks, R. (2013). Synergistic effects between pesticide stress and predator cues : Conflicting results from life history and physiology in the damselfly Enallagma cyathigerum. Aquat. Toxicol., 132-133, 92-99.
Jaremka, L.M., Lindgren, M.E, Kiecolt-Glaser, J.K. (2013). Synergistic relationships among stress, depression, and troubled relationships : insights from psychoneuroimmunology. Depress Anxiety, 30, 4, 288-96.
Jo, W.K., Zhang, Y., Emrich, H.M., Dietrich, D.E. (2015). Glia in the cytokine-mediated onset of depression : fine tuning the immune response. Front. Cell. Neurosci, 9, 268, 1-13.
Jomova, K., Valko, M. (2011) Advances in metal-induced oxidative stress and human disease. Toxicology, 283, 2-3, 65-87.
Karasek, R., Theorell, T. (1990) Healthy Work. Stress, productivity, and the reconstruction of working life. Basic Books, Library of Congress, USA.
Khireddine, I., Lemaître, A., Homère, J., Plaine, J., Garras, L., Riol, M.C., Groupe MCP. (2012). La souffrance psychique en lien avec le travail chez les salariés actifs en France entre 2007 et 2012, à partir du programme MCP. Bull Epidémiol Hebd, 23, 431-8. www.invs.sante.fr/beh/2015/23/2015_23_2.html
Knockaert, L., Fromenty, B., Robin, M.A. (2011). Mechanisms of mitochondrial targeting of cytochrome P450 2E1 : physiopathological role in liver injury and obesity. FEBS J, 278, 22, 4252-60.
Konior, A., Schramm, A., Czesnikiewicz-Guzik, M., Guzik, T.J. (2014) NADPH oxidases in vascular pathology. Antioxid Redox Signal, 20, 17, 2794-814.
Krishnadas, R., Cavanagh, J. (2012) Depression : an inflammatory illness ? J Neurol Neurosurg Psychiatry. 83, 5, 495-502.
Kubzansky, L.D., Adler, G.K. (2010) Aldosterone : a forgotten mediator of the relationship between psychological stress and heart disease. Neurosci Biobehav Rev, 34, 1, 80-6.
Lamers, F., Vogelzangs, N., Merikangas, K.R., de Jonge, P., Beekman, A.T., Penninx, B.W. (2013). Evidence for a differential role of HPA-axis function, inflammation and metabolic syndrome in melancholic versus atypical depression. Mol Psychiatry, 18, 6, 692-9.
Lee, J.C., Son, Y.O., Pratheeshkumar, P., Shi, X. (2012). Oxidative stress and metal carcinogenesis. Free Radic Biol Med, 53, 4, 742-57.
Liu, Y., Chun-Man Ho, R., Mak, A. (2012). Interleukin (IL)-6, tumour necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α) and soluble interleukin-2 receptors (sIL-2R) are elevated in patients with major depressive disorder : A meta-analysis and meta-regression. Journal of Affective Disorders, 139, 230–239.
Lopresti, A.L., Garth, L., Maker, G.L., Sean, D., Hood, S.D., Drummond, P.D. (2014). A review of peripheral biomarkers in major depression : The potential of inflammatory and oxidative stress biomarkers. Progress in Neuro-Psychopharmacology & Biological Psychiatry, 48, 102–111.
Macleod, J., Smith, G.D., Metcalfe, C., Hart, C. (2005). Is subjective social status a more important determinant of health than objective social status ? Evidence from a prospective observational study of Scottishmen. Social Science & Medicine, 61, 1916–1929.
Maes, M. (1993). A review on the acute phase response in major depression. Rev Neurosci, 4, 4, 407–16.
Maes, M. (2011). Depression is an inflammatory disease, but cell-mediated immune activation is the key component of depression. Prog Neuropsychopharmacol Biol Psychiatry, 35, 3, 664-75.
Magra, M., Maffulli, N. (2005). Matrix metalloproteases : a role in overuse tendinopathies. Br J Sports Med, 39, 11, 789-91.
Migliore, L., Uboldi, C., Di Bucchianico, S., Coppedè, F. (2015). Nanomaterials and neurodegeneration. Environ Mol Mutagen, 56, 2,149-70.
Miller, A.H., Maletic, V., Raison, C.L. (2009). Inflammation and its discontents : the role of cytokines in the pathophysiology of major depression. Biol Psychiatry, 65, 732–741.
Miller ,A.H., Haroon, E., Raison, C.L., Felger, J.C. (2013). Cytokine targets in the brain : impact on neurotransmitters and neurocircuits. Depress Anxiety, 30, 4, 297-306.
Miller, G.E., Cohen, S., Kim Ritchey, A. (2002). Chronic Psychological Stress and the Regulation of Pro-Inflammatory Cytokines : A Glucocorticoid-Resistance Model. Health Psychology, 21, 6, 531–541.
Miller, G.E., Murphy, M.L.M., Cashman, R., Ma, R., Ma, J., Arevalo, J.M.G., Kobor, M.S., Cole, S.W. (2014). Greater inflammatory activity and blunted glucocorticoid signaling in monocytes of chronically stressed caregivers. Brain, Behavior, and Immunity, 41, 191-199.
Mobasheri, A., Shakibaei, M. (2013). Is tendinitis an inflammatory disease initiated and driven by pro-inflammatory cytokines such as interleukin 1β ? Histol Histopathol, 28, 8, 955-64.
Montezano, A.C., Touyz, R.M. (2012). Reactive oxygen species and endothelial function--role of nitric oxide synthase uncoupling and Nox family nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate oxidases. Basic Clin Pharmacol Toxicol, 110, 1, 87-94.
Niedhammer, I., Lesuffleur, T. Chastang, J.F. (2015). L’exposition aux facteurs psychosociaux au travail et leurs associations avec la santé dans l’enquête SUMER. Dans Les risques du travail. Pour ne pas perdre sa vie à la gagner, eds Thébaud-Mony A., Davezies P., Vogel L., Volkoff S. Editions La Découverte, Paris.
Nourazarian, A.R., Kangari, P., Salmaninejad, A. (2014). Roles of oxidative stress in the development and progression of breast cancer. Asian Pac J Cancer Prev. 15, 12, 4745-51.
Park, S., Lakatta, E.G. (2012). Role of inflammation in the pathogenesis of arterial stiffness. Yonsei Med J. 53, 2, 258-61.
O’Keane, V., Frodl, T., Dinan, T.G. (2012). A review of Atypical depression in relation to the course of depression and changes in HPA axis organization. Psychoneuroendocrinology, 37, 1589-1599.
Pace, T.W., Miller, A.H. (2009). Cytokines and glucocorticoid receptor signaling. Relevance to major depression. Ann N Y Acad Sci, 1179, 86-105.
Penninx, B.W., Milaneschi, Y., Lamers, F., Vogelzangs, N. (2013). Understanding the somatic consequences of depression : biological mechanisms and the role of depression symptom profile. BMC Med, 11, 129.
Peynet, J., Beaudeux, J.-L., Legrand, A. (2005). Stress oxydant et athérosclérose. Dans Delattre J., Beaudeux J.-L., Bonnefont-Rousselot D. (eds). Radicaux libres et stress oxydant. Lavoisier, Paris, 312-351.
Pezerat, H., Zalma, R., Guignard, J., Jaurand, M.C. (1989). Production of oxygen radicals by the reduction of oxygen arising from the surface activity of mineral fibres. IARC Sci Publ, 90, 100-11.
Pizzi, C., Santarella, L., Costa, M.G., Manfrini, O., Flacco, M.E., Capasso, L., Chiarini, S., Di Baldassarre, A., Manzoli, L. (2012). Pathophysiological mechanisms linking depression and atherosclerosis : an overview. J Biol Regul Homeost Agents, 26, 4, 775-82.
Powell, N.D., Tarr, A.J., Sheridan, J.F. (2013). Psychosocial stress and inflammation in cancer. Brain Behav Immun, 30 Suppl, 41-7.
Raison, C.L., Capuron, L., Miller, A.H. (2006). Cytokines sing the blues : inflammation and the pathogenesis of depression. Trends in Immunology, 27, 1, 24-31.
Rohleder, N. (2014). Stimulation of Systemic Low-Grade Inflammation by Psychosocial Stress. Psychosomatic Medicine, 76, 181-189.
Rosenblat, J.D., Cha, D.S., Mansur, R.B., Roger, S., McIntyre, R.S. (2014). Inflamed moods : A review of the interactions between inflammation and mood disorders. Progress in Neuro-Psychopharmacology & Biological Psychiatry, 53, 23–34.
Selye, H. (1956). Endocrine Reactions During Stress. Current Researches in Anesthesia and Analgesia, 182-193.
Slavich, G.M., Irwin, M.R. (2014). From stress to inflammation and major depressive disorder : a social signal transduction theory of depression. Psychol Bull, 140, 3, 774-815.
Sowers, J.R., Whaley-Connell, A., Epstein, M. (2009). Narrative review : the emerging clinical implications of the role of aldosterone in the metabolic syndrome and resistant hypertension. Ann Intern Med, 150, 11, 776-83.
Theorell, T. (1990). Family history of hypertension – an individual trait interacting with spontaneously occuring job stressor. Scand J Work Environ Health, 1990, 16, Supl. 1, 74-79.
Theorell, T., Hasselhorn, H.-M., Vingard, E., Andersson, B. (2000). Interleukin 6 and cortisol in acute musculoskeletal disorders : results from a case-referent study in Sweden. Stress Med, 16, 27-35.
Torres, C. (2008). Itinéraires professionnels et atteintes à la santé. Intérêt de la clinique médicale du travail. Dans Pénibilité au travail. Une approche par les processus d’usure et les itinéraires professionnels, eds. Nicot A.M., Roux C. Editions de L’ANACT, Lyon, p. 66-71. www.npdc.aract.fr/IMG/pdf/ANACT_Penibilite_au_travail.pdf
Trott, D.W., Harrison, D.G. (2014). The immune system in hypertension. Adv Physiol Educ, 38, 1, 20-4.
Vasdev, S., Stuckless, J., Richardson, V. (2011). Role of the immune system in hypertension :
modulation by dietary antioxidants. Int J Angiol, 20, 4, 189-212.
Wilander, A.M., Kåredal, M., Axmon, A., Nordander, C. (2014). Inflammatory biomarkers in serum in subjects with and without work related neck/shoulder complaints. BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders, 15, 103.
Valkanova, V., Ebmeier, K.P., Allan, C.L. (2013). CRP, IL-6 and depression : A systematic review and meta-analysis of longitudinal studies. Journal of Affective Disorders, 150, 736–744.
Valko, M., Morris, H., Cronin, M.T. (2005). Metals, toxicity and oxidative stress. Curr Med Chem, 12, 10, 1161-208.
Valko, M., Rhodes, C.J., Moncol, J., Izakovic, M., Mazur ,M. (2006). Free radicals, metals and antioxidants in oxidative stress-induced cancer. Chem Biol Interact,160, 1,1-40.
Wolff, C.T., Hofer, M.A., Mason, J.W. (1964). Relationship between psychological defenses and mean urinary 17-hydroxycorticosteroid excretion rates. II. Methodologic and theoretical considerations. Psychosomatic Medicine, 26, 592-609.
Wolff, C.T., Friedman, S.B., Hofer, M.A., Mason, J.W. (1964). Relationship between psychological defenses and mean urinary 17-hydroxycorticosteroid excretion rates. I. A predictive study of parents of fatally ill children. Psychosomatic Medicine, 26, 576-591.
Ziech, D., Franco, R., Pappa, A., Panayiotidis, M.I. (2011). Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) -Induced genetic and epigenetic alterations in human carcinogenesis. Mutation Research, 711, 167–173.
Zorrilla, E.P., Luborsky, L., McKay, J.R., Rosenthal, R., Houldin, A., Tax, A. (2001). The relationship of depression and stressors to immunological assays : a metaanalytic review. Brain Behav Immun, 15, 199–226.